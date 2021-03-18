iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.93. The company had a trading volume of 42,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,670. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $268.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.74.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

