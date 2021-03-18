iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $194,238,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $125.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

