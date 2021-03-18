iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Lifted by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,928 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF makes up 2.1% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,183,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,921. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.76. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $93.67.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

