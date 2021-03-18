iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of iSun stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. iSun has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

