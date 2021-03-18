iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Shares Gap Up to $13.14

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $16.78. iSun shares last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 8,834 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77.

About iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

