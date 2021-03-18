J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Shares Gap Down to $1,388.00

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,388 ($18.13), but opened at GBX 1,335 ($17.44). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 1,342 ($17.53), with a volume of 76,514 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,260.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,074.95. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 4,370,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02), for a total transaction of £50,255,000 ($65,658,479.23). Also, insider Ben Whitley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £25,473 ($33,280.64).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

