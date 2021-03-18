Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.98 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.00 EPS.

JBL stock opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $52.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.80.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,384,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,223 shares of company stock worth $4,168,234. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.