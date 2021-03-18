Jack L. Ferguson Sells 3,000 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CNXN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.56. 2,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,876. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.76. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Equities analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 177.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PC Connection by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in PC Connection by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PC Connection by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

