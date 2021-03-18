Jarvis Network Hits Market Capitalization of $5.27 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Jarvis Network token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $5.27 million and $853,527.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00458022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00062163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00145497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00056622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00076017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.65 or 0.00623808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge.

Jarvis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

