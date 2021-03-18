Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GYC has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.53 ($27.68).

Shares of GYC stock opened at €21.86 ($25.72) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.68. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

