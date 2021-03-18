JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,161,000 after buying an additional 266,947 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,468,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,597,000 after acquiring an additional 185,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 817,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

