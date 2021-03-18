Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.14 ($34.29).

Jenoptik stock opened at €27.62 ($32.49) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a one year low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a one year high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of €27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.85. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.76.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

