JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Short Interest Down 27.3% in February

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,940,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 11th total of 15,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,936,000 after buying an additional 3,665,444 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after buying an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,230,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.