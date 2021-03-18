JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

JKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. CICC Research cut JinkoSolar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $44.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

