Jobchain (JOB) Price Up 122.9% Over Last Week

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Jobchain has traded up 122.9% against the dollar. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a market cap of $21.63 million and $513,935.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.29 or 0.00627999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068666 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00024987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00034334 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a token. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,347,243,293 tokens. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

