Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after acquiring an additional 933,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,877,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,072,000 after acquiring an additional 267,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,769,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,067,000 after acquiring an additional 543,541 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.59 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $422.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.11 and a 200-day moving average of $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

