Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sets New 1-Year High at $150.88

Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $150.88 and last traded at $146.97, with a volume of 82 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day moving average of $101.47.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $112,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $49,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,331 shares of company stock worth $613,666. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 465.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

