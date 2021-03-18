Joint Ventures 1-Day Volume Tops $6,254.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $24,983.16 and $6,254.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00051285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00013234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.84 or 0.00636511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00069456 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00025132 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00034280 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

