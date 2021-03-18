Josef Kaeser Sells 15,000 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $208.34 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $209.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.36 and a 200 day moving average of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 562,741 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $87,750,000 after buying an additional 50,149 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 90,185 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 68,736 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

