Joseph B. Armes Sells 2,000 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $267,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,091.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $132.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.52. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.90 and a 52-week high of $139.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after acquiring an additional 57,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,347 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

