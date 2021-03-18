Joshua Isner Sells 23,000 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CRO Joshua Isner sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,474,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,386.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AXON opened at $148.43 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $212.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -72.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AXON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

