JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €21.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.14 ($22.52).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €23.26 ($27.36) on Monday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a twelve month high of €27.26 ($32.07). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.