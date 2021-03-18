JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$75.00

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CSFB lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$73.29.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) stock opened at C$49.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$32.60 and a 12 month high of C$76.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.95. The stock has a market cap of C$22.37 billion and a PE ratio of 44.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$200,164.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$289,809.18. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$161,359.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,119,880.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

