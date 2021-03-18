JUIICE (JUI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $364.00

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 93.3% higher against the dollar. JUIICE has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $364.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUIICE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00075688 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002590 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

JUIICE Token Profile

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io.

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.