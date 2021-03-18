Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha Sells 1,600 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.72, for a total value of C$111,552.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$637,938.

TSE CCL.B opened at C$69.44 on Thursday. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$34.57 and a 1-year high of C$71.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.63.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

