Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $73,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

NYSE:KSU opened at $223.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $225.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

