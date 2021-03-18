KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,063 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 35,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 75,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

