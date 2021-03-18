Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.84.

About Kelly Partners Group

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

