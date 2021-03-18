Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 199,932 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 133.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,932 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.42% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 310.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.99. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 13.86%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

