Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,761 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PMT opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,985.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $19.96.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

