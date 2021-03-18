Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,844,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,775,000 after buying an additional 164,119 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Innospec by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,025,000 after buying an additional 235,863 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Innospec by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 889,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,747,000 after buying an additional 214,205 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Innospec by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 761,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,210,000 after purchasing an additional 91,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Innospec by 1,557.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 617,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after purchasing an additional 580,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $104.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.87. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.10 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IOSP shares. CL King lifted their price objective on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.