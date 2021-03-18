Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kerry Group plc provides food ingredients and flavors for the food and beverage industries. Its culinary, dairy, lipid, meat, cereal, sweet and beverage systems and flavors provide product solutions to food manufacturers and foodservice companies. It offers savory ingredients, sweet ingredients, food coating systems, nutritional systems, and specialty protein applications. It also provides prepared meals, soups sauces and dressings, savory snacks, meats, appetizers and side dishes, and dairy products, as well as cereals and bars, ice cream and frozen desserts, bakery products, and confectionery products. In addition, it provides beverage systems and flavors, including soft drinks, alcoholic and nutritional beverages, and tea and coffee products comprising cold/iced tea, cold coffee drinks, hot coffee and tea, tea and coffee mixes, chocolate, cocoa and malt beverages, coffee syrups, and cleaners. Kerry Group plc is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KRYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

KRYAY stock opened at $122.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.66. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.21.

Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

