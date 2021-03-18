Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KRP. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

KRP opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $613.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

