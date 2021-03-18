Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 14,322.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 750.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,845 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,677 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 275.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $19,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

