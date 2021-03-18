Kings Point Capital Management Acquires 3,151 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $264.97. 30,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,670. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $268.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.55 and its 200-day moving average is $220.74.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.