Kings Point Capital Management Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of Kings Point Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 20.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,017,000 after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.8% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.65.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,178. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $182.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

