Kings Point Capital Management Purchases 2,227 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 2.2% of Kings Point Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Accenture to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.08.

ACN stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $266.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,918. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.85. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

