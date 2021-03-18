Kings Point Capital Management Purchases 52,659 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $104.97. 3,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,883. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $105.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.84.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

