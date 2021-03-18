Kings Point Capital Management Sells 350 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kings Point Capital Management lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.3% of Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,812,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.78. 4,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,962. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $194.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

