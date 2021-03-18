Kings Point Capital Management Sells 790 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kings Point Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,586,000 after purchasing an additional 265,460 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $730,152,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,644,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,608,000 after purchasing an additional 328,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.61. 219,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,645,354. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

