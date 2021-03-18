Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.08% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $374,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,564.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 398,720 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $16,845,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,527,000 after purchasing an additional 46,266 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

KNSL traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $175.43. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,279. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.26.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

KNSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

