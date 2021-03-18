Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks. The Company has four segments: Alcohol Beverage segment, Beverage and Food segment, Pharmaceutical and Biochemicals segment and Others segment. It offers beer, wine, ready-to-drink products, spirits, coffee, black tea, Japanese tea, mineral water, juices, dairy products and beverages, seasonings, soft drinks, freeze-dried soups, milk, and cheese. Kirin also engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of various pharmaceutical products, manufacture and sale of diagnostic reagents, production and maintenance of genetically modified cattle and the research and development of human polyclonal antibody platform technology. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KNBWY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kirin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho upgraded Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNBWY remained flat at $$19.97 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,704. Kirin has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Kirin had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Kirin will post 91.55 EPS for the current year.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

