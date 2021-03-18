Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KL. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of KL stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.04.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $6,045,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.