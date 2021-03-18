Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Downgraded to “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a report published on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KL. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an underweight rating and a C$57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$56.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$74.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$43.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$11.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$45.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of C$33.60 and a 52-week high of C$76.43.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

