KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Tops $16.46 on Major Exchanges

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 135.2% against the dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $16.46 or 0.00028369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $96.07 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.43 or 0.00455666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00061911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00132744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00057628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.11 or 0.00649843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00075985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars.

