Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Trading 11.9% Higher

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF)’s stock price shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $32.90. 386 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMERF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16.

About Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF)

KomercnÃ­ banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, and foreign currency accounts.

