Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

RDSMY stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

