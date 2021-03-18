Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Down 6.3%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 7,981,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 8,388,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

KOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price on the stock. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 115.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 160,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 85,977 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 31.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 89,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 955,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 36,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 74.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 416,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 178,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

