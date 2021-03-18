Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys New Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGM. Truist raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $41.23 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

