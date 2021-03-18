Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 63.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $246,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,506 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,483 shares of company stock valued at $10,763,573. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $208.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of -393.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

